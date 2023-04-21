Police seek help identifying non-verbal person who walked into Montgomery County hospital

Authorities are asking for help identifying a non-verbal person who walked into a Montgomery County hospital.

Officials say he walked into the facility around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

He is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Station at 240-773-5500 or the non-emergency number 301-279-8000.