Police searching for suspects on ATV, dirt bikes involved in shooting on Ritchie Highway

Anne Arundel County Police are searching for suspects last seen on dirt bikes and an ATV who were involved in a shooting on Ritchie Highway on Monday.

Officers responded on Monday around 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the area of Ritchie Highway and Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie.

The victims said while they were stopped for a red light at the intersection waiting to turn left, a white ATV, a blue dirt bike and a black dirt bike split the lane of traffic. As they were passing, the white ATV struck the victim's vehicle.

The driver blew his horn and a verbal argument took place. The ATV and blue dirt bike continued south on Ritchie and the victim followed them.

As they were driving, the victims heard a loud noise and believed the driver of the black dirt bike threw something at their vehicle. Upon arriving at their home and after a closer inspection, the victims located what they believed to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door and the projectile was found inside the center console.

Neither of the passengers inside the vehicle was physically injured as a result of the shooting.

The first suspect is described as a Black man wearing all dark clothing and a red face mask operating a white 4-wheel ATV. The second suspect is described as a white man wearing light-colored pants and a black jacket operating a black dirt bike. The third suspect is described as a white man wearing all black clothing operating a blue dirt bike with white accents.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.