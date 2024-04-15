Police searching for suspect vehicle wanted in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Northeast.

MPD says officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum Street, NE, at about 1:15 a.m. on April 13 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify the car should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on this case.



