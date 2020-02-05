Police searching for missing 16-year-old mom, 1-month-old boy in DC

article

DC Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-month-old son.

Robinae Moses and Kayden Moses were last seen in the 5200 block of Hayes Street in Northeast on Monday, February 3. They were reported missing on Wednesday.

Police describe Robinae as a black female who is 5'6" and around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a red shirt, black jeans and white flip flops.

Kayden is described as a black male who weighs 9 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Robinae and Kayden's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.