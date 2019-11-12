Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Rockville

article

The Rockville City Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say Lemlem Earley left her home in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and headed in the direction of Julius West Middle School, however, she did not arrive at the school.

Lemlem is 5'4" tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt.

If you have information on Lemlem's whereabouts, contact the police at 240-314-8900.