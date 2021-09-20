Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl missing since Sunday night.

PHOTO: PGPD

Raven Smith was last seen at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way in Lanham.

She is 5’10" and 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts and possibly tie-dye crocs.

Police say if you have any information on her whereabouts or if you see her, call 911.