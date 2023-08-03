Police searching for 11-year-old who went missing from Southeast DC

Police are searching for an 11-year-old who went missing Thursday morning.

Moses Riley was last seen in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace SE around 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Riley is described as a black male, 5’0" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair in a flat braided hairstyle and brown eyes.

His clothing description is unknown but police say he may be wearing black "combat" style boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Metropolitan Police Department’s Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.