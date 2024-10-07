Police search for suspect linked to shooting at busy Virginia shopping center

article

Police in Northern Virginia are searching for a suspect after a man was shot several times outside a shopping center in Herndon on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 7:45 p.m. at the Worldgate Shopping Center, located off Centreville Road.

Herndon police say the victim was shot multiple times, including in the upper body, and was rushed to Reston Hospital. He is now reported to be in stable condition following surgery.

Authorities have identified 25-year-old Mohamed Abdalla as a suspect in the shooting. Police have released an image of Abdalla and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

According to the department, one officer was patrolling the area when he heard multiple gunshots coming from the shopping center.

As the officer rushed to the scene, he saw a car speeding away from the area and attempted to follow the vehicle on the Dulles Toll Road. However, the officer lost sight of the car.

Meanwhile, other officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Several stores and restaurants in the area were open at the time, and many nearby residents and business owners were shocked by the crime.

Amit Patel, the owner of Uncle Jalapeno Mexican Grill and Bar, expressed his concern over the shooting in what is typically seen as a safe and busy area.

"Scary, this place is the hub of Herndon next to Dulles Airport," Patel said. "It was strange that this happened last night."

Witnesses who live nearby also voiced their concerns, with some noting the recent rise in crime in the area.

"It’s crazy to hear that. Hopefully, it never happens again," said Ken Huang, a local resident. "It’s pretty sad that stuff like that is going on in my neighborhood," added Jeyson Garcia. "The crime has been going up, and I just hope to see it change."

As of now, police are still working to determine if the victim and suspect were acquainted or if the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on Mohamed Abdalla’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Herndon Police Department.



