Loudoun County considers ending grandfathering for 23 data center projects

article

The Brief Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors is considering whether to reverse a decision that allowed dozens of data center projects to move forward. Two supervisors are expected to introduce a resolution that would establish an expiration date for planned projects. It comes after a countywide development moratorium was enacted.



The battle over data centers in Loudoun County is entering a new phase as the Board of Supervisors considers whether to reverse a decision that allowed dozens of projects already in the pipeline to move forward despite a countywide development moratorium.

What we know:

Two supervisors are expected to introduce a resolution Tuesday that would establish an expiration date for 23 planned data center projects that were grandfathered in before the moratorium took effect.

The proposal represents a shift from the board’s previous position. Last year, supervisors approved exceptions for projects that had already reached certain stages of the development process, allowing them to continue despite growing opposition to the expansion of data centers.

Supporters of the industry argue that moratoriums and restrictions could prevent communities from attracting billions of dollars in investment and high-paying construction jobs. Bret Swanson of the Heritage Foundation said the growth of the industry is creating significant demand for electricians, HVAC workers and other skilled trades.

"I think it’s moving fast," Swanson said, pointing to the number of high-paying construction jobs being created by the industry.

Supervisor Julie Briskman, who has opposed data center expansion since 2020, said her concern is the impact the facilities are having on surrounding communities and residents’ quality of life.

"I’ve seen them encroaching on our community all the way back in 2020," Briskman said. "I started voting against them."

Big picture view:

The debate comes as data centers have become a growing political issue nationally. President Donald Trump weighed in Monday, arguing that communities should welcome data centers as a source of economic growth.

Loudoun County, widely known as a center of the data center industry, has become a focal point in the debate over the facilities’ economic benefits and their impact on communities.

Featured article

Residents in and around Leesburg told FOX 5 that data center development has become an increasingly visible issue. Some said they are concerned about the pace of development and what they describe as encroachment on residential areas, while others said the issue has become another political fight dividing the community.

The Board of Supervisors could vote Tuesday night on whether to begin work on the resolution to end the grandfathering. The vote would not immediately stop the 23 projects. Supervisors would have to take a final vote on the measure at a later date.