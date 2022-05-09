Police search for suspect who filmed women in Manassas restaurant bathroom
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County police are searching for a man who is accused of trying to film women inside a restaurant bathroom.
Police say the incident happened at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Manassas. An employee found the man holding his phone under stalls.
After being confronted by the manager, the suspect took off.
Authorities say the man is 5'8, 150 lbs, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, a dark shirt, and distressed blue jeans.
No victims have been identified.