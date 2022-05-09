Expand / Collapse search

Police search for suspect who filmed women in Manassas restaurant bathroom

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Manassas
FOX 5 DC

Search for suspect who filmed women in bathroom

Prince William County Police are searching for a man accused of trying to film women inside a Manassas restaurant bathroom.

MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County police are searching for a man who is accused of trying to film women inside a restaurant bathroom. 

Police say the incident happened at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Manassas. An employee found the man holding his phone under stalls. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

After being confronted by the manager, the suspect took off. 

Authorities say the man is 5'8, 150 lbs, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, a dark shirt, and distressed blue jeans. 

No victims have been identified. 
 