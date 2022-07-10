Police search for suspect behind 'grandparent scam' in Montgomery County

Officials in Montgomery County are warning residents about a so-called "grandparent scam" that has been targeting elderly residents throughout the county.

Police said the incidents happened between May 31 and June 3 in Poolesville, Rockville, and Bethesda.

The scams work by convincing an elderly person that their child or grandchild has been arrested, and that they need money to secure their release from jail.

In each of the incidents, the victims were told to withdraw money from their bank accounts and give that cash to a courier would come by their house later that day.

Police say in all three incidents a suspect dressed as a male carrier then showed up at the houses and collected the money.

He is described as a tall male, heavy set, wearing a brown UPS type uniform and reflective vest. During one of the incidents, police say the suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a dark-colored, four-door car.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

Police believe that their may be additional victims who were scammed.

Anyone who thinks they were scammed or has information on the suspect is asked to call 240-773-6330. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.