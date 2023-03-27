Police search for missing Takoma Park 14-year-old

Authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Takoma Park.

Police say Morlu Kollie has been missing since March 24 around 1 p.m. from the 600 block of Houston Avenue.

Morlu is a Black male, five-feet-eight-inches tall, 130 pounds with a thin build. Morlu was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, ripped blue jeans, gray and white Jordan sneakers and a tan winter hat.

Police say he has short blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Takoma Park at 301-270-1100.