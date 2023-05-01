Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Sunday in Gaithersburg

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old Montgomery County boy.

Police say Hassan Bhatti was last seen Sunday, April 30 around 11 p.m. in the 12300 block of Quince Valley Drive in Gaithersburg.

He is five-feet-seven-inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and gray New Balance shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.