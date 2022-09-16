Police search for downtown Silver Spring bank robber

article

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a Truist bank at gunpoint in downtown Silver Spring Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue after being notified that an armed robbery had just occurred.

An investigation by detectives revealed that the suspect entered the bank and approached an employee.

The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank.

The robber is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a red baseball cap, a light colored polo shirt, beige pants and black/white shoes.

Police say he may be armed with a black handgun.

Detectives released photographs (below) of the suspect from the surveillance footage in the bank.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.