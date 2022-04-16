Police search for car involved in shooting of rideshare driver in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a car related to the shooting of a rideshare driver in D.C. Friday.

Police say the shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Hillcrest Drive Southeast. Police responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. to find the driver of the rideshare vehicle sitting in the front seat suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators did not make it clear if the driver was actively transporting a rideshare customer at the time of the shooting.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen after the shooting driving in Volkswagen Tiguan, described as having all black wheels and possible Florida tags. Police released a surveillance photo of the car to help with the search.

Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or has knowledge of the incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text them at 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.