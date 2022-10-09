Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting

Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets.

Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were shot in the incident.

They say all three victims are conscious and breathing, but did not provide further details on the extent of their injuries.

In connection with the shooting, police released a lookout for 2 men operating a black sedan with a faded colored roof.

The car was last seen traveling southbound on 7th street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the lookout vehicle or the incident is asked to call 9-1-1.