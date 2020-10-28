Police release surveillance images showing suspects after string of DC pharmacy burglaries

Authorities have released surveillance images of suspects after several D.C. pharmacies were broken into early Tuesday morning.

Police say three pharmacies were burglarized between 12:55 a.m. and 1:06 a.m. on October 27. Officers say suspects forcibly entered the North Capitol Street Pharmacy in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, the Apex Pharmacy in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue and the Cathedral Pharmacy in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, stole property and fled the scenes.

Investigators released video and images from the North Capitol Street Pharmacy incident showing three suspects all dressed in black with their faces covered.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.