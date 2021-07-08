Police release photos of man accused in attempted cajacking in Silver Spring

Detectives have released surveillance photos of a man believed to have been involved in an attempted carjacking in downtown Silver Spring last month.

Police began investigating after receiving a call around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18 about the incident.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Scammers poison Wheaton woman's dog after demanding $17k+ for termite spraying: cops

A woman told officers that she had parked her car inside a parking garage located at 8700 Cameron Street. She got out of her car and was quickly approached by the two suspects. One suspect demanded her vehicle keys and assaulted the victim.

Police say during the attempted carjacking, another vehicle pulled into the parking garage and approached the area where the victim had parked. After seeing the second vehicle, the suspects fled the area on foot without stealing any of her property.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this attempted carjacking is asked to call 240-773-5100. You can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and remain anonymous at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app. There may be a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.