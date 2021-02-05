Police re-release photo of missing 14-year-old DC girl last seen in September; ask public for help

Authorities have re-released a photo of a missing 14-year-old D.C. girl who was last seen in September of last year and are asking the public for help locating her.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Arianna Stone (DC Police)

Officers say Arianna Stone was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2020 in the 1100 block of 46th Place, NE.

At the time, Arianna was wearing a neon green and black jacket, black leggings and blue and gray sneakers. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black and blonde hair braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.