Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge

A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County.

The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge.

Authorities say the officer was with the occupant of the home when the two dogs pushed past the man and charged him. One of the dogs bit the officer in the hip and the other dog latched on to his external vest.

The officer moved to the front yard and fired shots that struck both dogs causing them to run back into the house. They were later taken into custody by animal control officers.

One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male pit bull mix, was euthanized as a result of the injuries. The second dog, a 7-month-old female pit bull mix, is expected to recover.

The officer was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing at this time.