Police officer completes Uber Eats delivery following crash

This week one Arlington police officer took the term ‘protect and serve’ to a whole other level.

"I pulled over, saw the guy, and that’s when the whole sandwich delivery escapade started," recalled Officer Matthew Cudd, who said he was on the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Glebe Road Thursday when he noticed that one of the drivers had a bag of food from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

"He’s like, ‘yeah I’m an Uber Eats delivery driver. I’ve got to make my delivery,’ Cudd explained. "I knew he was going to be tied up for the next 45 minutes or so."

So the officer took matters into his own hands, grabbing the sub and delivering it to the surprised Uber Eats customer himself.

"I kind of waved at him and he kind of nodded, and I got out and I started walking up to him. His face, you know, he definitely didn’t know why a cop was walking up on him, but then he saw the bag of subs and he kinda realized he should be talking to me," Cudd smiled.

He added that he’s never had to do anything like this before, but if duty calls, he’d be happy to do it again.

"This is just one instance that made it on television or whatever," Cudd said, "but this agency is full of cops that are doing stuff like this all day every day."