Police: off-duty MPD officer shot at after crash in northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a car crash and shooting involving an off-duty officer in northwest D.C.

Police say officers responded to the scene along the 4500 block of 4th Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a crash involving that off-duty officer.

Once there, they learned that an individual fired a weapon towards the officer and fled the scene after the crash.

Police are still searching for the suspect, but have not released any information about them.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.