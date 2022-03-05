Police say man killed while trying to cross interstate in Annapolis

A Maryland man was killed when he was struck by a car as he ran across an interstate toward a friend whose car was stopped in the highway, police said Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Maryland State Police said in a news release that Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 40, of Glen Burnie was heading north on Interstate 97 late Friday when she stopped her vehicle in the left lane near the Crownsville exit. Her car had no lights on, the news release said.

Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, was driving in a separate vehicle and stopped on the right shoulder of I-97 to check on Cortes-Gutierrez. At the same time, a third vehicle heading north on the interstate attempted to swerve to avoid the woman’s car, but struck Aguilera, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Police arrested Cortes-Gutierrez for driving under the influence and took her to the Anne Arundel County jail for processing. The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.