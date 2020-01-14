Police looking for suspects after bullets strike Dumfries homes

Residents in a Northern Virginia neighborhood are uneasy days after gunshots went off.

When police came, at least two houses were struck. The gunman, nowhere to be found.

It’s not the first time mystery gunfire has caused concern in this northern Virginia neighborhood.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with residents off camera — all were apprehensive about discussing the incident on camera.

The most recent scare happening here on this block in Montclair. The suspect took off but this time we’re told shell casings were found, kept and are being sent to the state lab for ballistics testing. That could help police determine if the same gun is responsible for several shootings across Prince William County.

We’re told police responded to the scene shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday after several calls came in reporting gun shots on the 4800 block of Ebb Tide Court in Dumfries.

A homeowner says sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a bullet came through a ground floor window, lodging in an interior wall of the home.

Another home was also apparently struck. That bullet reportedly came through the second home through a bedroom window and was found inside of the bedroom.

There are no injuries to report.

Damage was isolated to two homes.

What makes this challenging is this — theres no suspect description which is why police are turning to ballistics.