Police locate parents of child found in Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police identified and located the parents of a child found in a parking lot Wednesday morning.
Police say the child was found around 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.
On Wednesday afternoon, police announced on Twitter that identified and located the child's parents.
Police did not provide further information on the parents or why the child was found alone.