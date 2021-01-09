Police investigating suspicious package near DNC

article

U.S. Capitol Police say they are investigating a suspicious package Saturday morning near Democratic National Committee headquarters.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall noticed the heavy police presence in the 400 block of South Capitol Street SW, which also includes a congressional office building:

This is at least the third time this week authorities have investigated suspicious packages near the Capitol.

Police gave an all-clear Friday night after finding a suspicious package near the Capitol.

Authorities including the FBI continue to search for a suspect who planted pipe bombs near the DNC and Republican National Committee on Wednesday, the day right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.