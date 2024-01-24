Police now investigating Maryland woman's 'suspicious death' as a homicide

Police in Maryland say they’re now investigating a Maryland woman's "suspicious death" as a homicide after she was found alone in her home in Brunswick.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 9th Avenue in Brunswick for a CPR call around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found a woman dead in her home.

She was later identified as 61-year-old Tammy Coates and next-of-kin notifications were made.

Brunswick police, along with a Crime Scene Unit from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, processed the scene throughout the night and into early morning hours. Coates' remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police initially said based on evidence found at the scene that Coates' death was "suspicious." Then, on Jan. 23, they declared it was a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Captain Andy Crone at ACrone@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-834-9101 to remain anonymous.



