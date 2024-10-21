Police investigating Southeast DC shooting that left man dead

Image 1 of 4 ▼

D.C. police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue, Southeast.

At the scene, officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds who was unconscious and not breathing. D.C. police say the victim has since died.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a Black man wearing a red jacket, armed with a handgun. He was last seen in a black Mercedes sedan.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

