Police investigating fatal shooting at Washington National Cemetery

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:32PM
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal shooting at Washington National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon. 

Police told FOX 5 the call came in at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a shooting on the 4100 block of Suitland Rd in Hillcrest Heights, MD. 

PG Police told FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez that two were shot at the funeral for Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 