Police investigating fatal shooting at Washington National Cemetery

Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal shooting at Washington National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

Police told FOX 5 the call came in at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a shooting on the 4100 block of Suitland Rd in Hillcrest Heights, MD.

PG Police told FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez that two were shot at the funeral for Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.