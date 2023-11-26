Police investigating multiple shooting incidents in Southeast DC neighborhood

A shooting incident in Southeast D.C. was captured on camera – the second incident in the last month where multiple shots were fired in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE.

On Oct. 22, a woman was shot and D.C. police said multiple shots fired. Then, on Saturday, surveillance cameras captured video in the middle of the day that showed a shootout in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

At this time, D.C. police say they’re investigating the incident as unlawful discharge of a firearm that they found evidence of a shooting but there were no victims.

FOX 5 spotted a playground that was in the same direction as the shots fired and D.C. police cameras.

FOX 5 also obtained video of the inside of a home from the Oct. 22 shooting where bullets flew into a home. The woman shot in the leg in that instance was the only injury between these two shootings.

Salim Adofo is an ANC Commissioner for Ward 8. He says he feels for the families who live near these incidents of violence but he also says he feels for the people involved.

He thinks there are resources available but connecting people to them is an ongoing challenge.

Adofo added the city needs to do more to communicate the consequences.

"I think that it’s important for our city’s leadership to take definitive and bold approaches and assert its authority in these spaces. I don’t think we need to turn into a police state, but I think the city should make it known that these are the consequences for this kind of behavior," Adofo said.

"And we can get you the help that you need but you just can’t be out here running amok and shooting up the place, because you’re bringing harm, not only to yourself or your intended target, but you’re bringing harm to a lot of people who have nothing to do with what’s going on," he added.

According to D.C. police’s social media posts, within the last seven weeks, there’s been a stabbing, the Oct. 22 shooting incident and Saturday's incident.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact them.