Police investigating deadly shooting near Addison Road Metro Station

Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Addison Road Metro Station on Tuesday evening. 

Prince George's County and Seat Pleasant Police say a man was shot inside a liquor store in the 6400 block of Central Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they identified the victim.

Police held a press conference on Tuesday evening. Watch here: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1dRKZLOWnwbJB 

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. 