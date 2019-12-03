Police investigating deadly shooting near Addison Road Metro Station

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Addison Road Metro Station on Tuesday evening.

Prince George's County and Seat Pleasant Police say a man was shot inside a liquor store in the 6400 block of Central Avenue at around 4:40 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they identified the victim.

Police held a press conference on Tuesday evening. Watch here: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1dRKZLOWnwbJB

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.