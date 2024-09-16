$25K reward for information after body found in woods in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in a wooded area in Adelphi.

Police say neighbors reported hearing multiple shots around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the scene and eventually located a dead man just off of a trail in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

It was a somewhat chaotic scene for investigators in Prince George’s County because of the location. Police vehicles had to stage in the right lane on busy New Hampshire Avenue after the body was found in the woods.

There was also a jurisdictional question since the victim was found on the Montgomery County line but it did end up being a Prince George’s County investigation.

"Investigators are on scene, working to determine what led up to the shooting. Who was involved in the shooting and things like that," Prince George’s County Police Corporal Unique Jones said.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Carlos Alberto Ortiz of Silver Spring.

Prince George’s County police say they’re continuing this investigation. Again, multiple shots were fired but police are not saying tonight whether they’re looking for a suspect or multiple suspects.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police immediately at 301-516-2512 or submit a tip online.