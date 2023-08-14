Prince George's County police investigating after 16-year-old found shot to death in store

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Piscataway Road around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 12 where they found the teen, later identified as Robert Isiah Walker of Clinton, inside of a store suffering from a gunshot wound.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and identify the suspect(s) but at this time, police do not believe it was a random crime.