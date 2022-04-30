Police investigate suspicious death in Leesburg

Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in Leesburg, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Leesburg Police say just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call for a suspicious event that happened at a house along the 400 block of South King Street. Once at the house, officers found a person who was dead. Officers say the victim, identified as Deak Lake, 57, had signs of trauma to his upper body.

Additionally, the Leesburg Police Department said it is seeking the whereabouts of Schuyler Lake, 21, from Leesburg. They released several photos of Schuyler.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Leesburg Police Department

Police say they are searching for Schuyler due to concerns about his mental and/or physical health. Schuyler, who currently has a shaved head, was last seen wearing brown boots, dark-colored shorts, a pink t-shirt, and a light colored baseball cap. He is known to frequent the Leesburg and Sterling areas. Police say he should not be approached.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone who has information about Schuyler’s whereabouts or the described incident is requested to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or dial 9-1-1.