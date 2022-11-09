Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday.

Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road.

Police say responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators have not indicated what led up to the shooting, but say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives and a public information officer are responding to the scene.

