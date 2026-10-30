FedEx driver fired after damaging Charles County man’s car in hit-and-run

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The Brief A FedEx driver was fired after hitting a parked vehicle in a Waldorf hit-and-run. A neighbor's video revealed what happened. The owner of the vehicle said it had sentimental significance as it belonged to his mother who passed away at 96.



A FedEx driver was fired after hitting a parked vehicle in a Charles County neighborhood and fleeing the scene without leaving a note or reporting the incident.

What we know:

The crash took place on Oct. 9 at the intersection of Sophomore Court and Pep Rally Lane. The parked vehicle was struck by what was initially documented by law enforcement as an unknown vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the vehicle, Waldorf resident Cassius Johnson, said the car held sentimental significance, as it belonged to his mother, who passed away at 96 years old.

"It's of mental value to us," Johnson said in an interview with FOX 5, adding, "It was my mom's property, so it meant something to me and my family."

Johnson initially called the sheriff’s office because he was uncertain about what happened.

"I just assumed, to be honest with you, someone was smoking marijuana and on their cell phone. That's what I assumed," Johnson said.

However, a neighbor provided video footage of the incident that revealed a FedEx delivery truck had caused the damage.

"When the neighbor pulled up the video, they show a FedEx truck. I was shocked. I mean, I just couldn't believe it," Johnson said. "And I think he actually came to our street to deliver a package to one of the other neighbors. So it was shocking."

Sheriff's investigation

Charles County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation into the crash, but Johnson expressed disappointment when he received the police report days later. Despite having the video, the report listed the striking vehicle as "unknown," he said.

"I was hoping... by the police having a video that, you know, I didn't have to go through my insurance company, and this was gonna be expedited as a hit-and-run," Johnson said. "I was a little disappointed that the police didn't go further. I mean, this is a hit-and-run, and on their report, they put an unknown vehicle."

Johnson added, "Now, I know they're busy, and I know no one was hurt…But to me, at my age, a hit-and-run is a crime, you know, so I'm a little older, I'm old school. And to me, accountability needs to occur."

Reaching out to FOX 5 DC

After several weeks passed, Johnson decided to reach out to FOX 5 and share the footage. He received a call from FedEx on the same day.

"It's funny, as soon as I send it…it was the same [day] that I get a call from FedEx," Johnson said. "It looked like they're going to take accountability. Which that's what I want, you know? If the driver would have left me a note, I probably could have worked with him. But it was just like total disregard of somebody else's property."

FedEx addressed the incident in a statement, confirming the driver was terminated.

"The behavior depicted in this video does not reflect the professionalism and high standards expected of drivers providing service on behalf of FedEx. Safety is our highest priority, and we are working with the vehicle owner to address this situation," the company said.

Johnson initially felt sympathy after learning the driver had been terminated.

"I know it's tough out here. And I was sympathetic, thinking the driver left the scene because he didn't want to risk his job," Johnson said.

However, Johnson noted that his perspective shifted after he spoke with his college-aged children, who emphasized that someone could have been injured.

"The driver made his choice. So he made a bad choice. We all make bad choices sometimes," Johnson said. "But he made many, many bad choices."

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Charles County Sheriff's Office for comment and is awaiting a response.