Stafford inmate charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot, authorities say

article

The Brief A Stafford man was charged after allegedly attempting to arrange a murder-for-hire plot from behind bars. Christopher L. Tinnermon was held on charges related to sexual assault and obscenity offenses. Tinnermon remains held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.



A Stafford man being held in a Virginia jail was charged after allegedly attempting to orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot from behind bars, law enforcement officials said.

Christopher L. Tinnermon, 51, was in custody without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on previous charges related to several sexual assault and obscenity offenses. Detectives say they determined Tinnermon was attempting to arrange the killing of the victim in that case.

Detectives interviewed Tinnermon on Oct. 28 and said he made statements consistent with evidence gathered during the investigation.

Following search warrants, officials charged Tinnermon with one count of criminal solicitation to commit murder-for-hire and one count of attempted aggravated murder-for-hire.

Tinnermon remains held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.