Early voting wraps up in DC, Virginia this weekend; Maryland already finished

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The Brief In Virginia, early in-person voting ends Saturday ahead of Election Day. In the District of Columbia, early in-person voting runs through Sunday. Maryland has already concluded its early in-person voting period.



Early in-person voting concludes this weekend across parts of the Washington, D.C. region ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Virginia, early in-person voting ends Saturday. Hours vary by locality, with some polling sites open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the District of Columbia, early in-person voting runs through Sunday. Polling locations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and individuals in line by closing time will be permitted to vote.

Maryland has already concluded its early in-person voting period following reported high voter turnout.

Voters in all three jurisdictions face differing deadlines to return absentee and mail-in ballots.

In Virginia, ballots returned in person must arrive at a local general registrar's office or drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the general registrar's office by noon on the third day after the election.

In the District of Columbia, completed ballots can be delivered to an early voting center by 7 p.m. Sunday or deposited at an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 13, ten days after the election.

In Maryland, mail-in ballots must be returned to an election board office, early voting center, or official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or postmarked on or before Nov. 3. State election officials urge voters to submit ballots early to prevent postal delays from affecting postmark dates.