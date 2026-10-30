Man charged with murder after fatal bus stop shooting leads to confrontation with DC police

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The Brief 47-year-old William Louis Chase Jr. faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting a man to death at a Northeast bus stop and firing toward a bystander minutes later. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Yeferson Moreno-Gimenez of Temple Hills, Maryland. A responding officer shot and critically injured the suspect with a patrol rifle; the investigation shut down Minnesota Avenue and disrupted Metro bus routes for hours.



A 47-year-old Northwest D.C. man faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting at a bus stop on Minnesota Avenue NE led to an officer shooting the suspect in a nearby commercial parking lot minutes later.

Suspect Charged:

Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old William Louis Chase Jr., of Northwest D.C. Chase was charged with first-degree murder, felony assault on a police officer and emergency personnel and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, he is still hospitalized.

The backstory:

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, officers were called to the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE following reports of gunfire near a bus stop.

Upon their arrival, they found 27-year-old Yeferson Moreno-Gimenez, of Temple Hills, Maryland, unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound. Moreno-Gimenez was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Nearly 20 minutes later, at 5:19 a.m., police received a second call reporting a man waving and firing a gun in a shopping center parking lot in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, two blocks away.

As officers arrived and exited their cruisers, the armed man shot at a bystander walking out of a nearby business. An officer responded by firing a patrol rifle, hitting the suspect.

D.C. Fire and EMS treated the suspect at the scene and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers or bystanders were injured in the gunfire.

Detectives determined that the gunman in the parking lot was responsible for the fatal bus stop shooting earlier that morning. Police recovered the handgun used at the second scene. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives determined that the gunman in the parking lot was responsible for the fatal bus stop shooting earlier that morning. Police recovered the handgun used at the second scene.

Internal Investigation:

Pursuant to department policy, the officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Investigations Team, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will conduct an independent review. Body-worn camera video will be made public in accordance with District law.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.