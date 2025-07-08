Police increase reward for info on slain Capitol Hill intern to $40K

D.C. Police announced on Tuesday an increased reward for information in the murder of a Capitol Hill intern last month in Washington, D.C.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym has increased from $25,000 to $40,000, thanks to a partnership with the FBI Washington Field Office.

What we know:

On June 30, Tarpinian-Jachym, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student from Granby, Massachusetts, was struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and M streets NW. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot but survived. Investigators believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

What's next:

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.