Police in Montgomery County searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Colesville

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Colesville.

Kayla Sanchez was last seen by her family around 9 p.m. Thursday when she left her Winterthur Court home on foot.

Police say Kayla is approximately 4-foot-6 inches tall and weighs around110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips.

If you have information on Kayla's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000.