Police in Montgomery County searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Colesville
COLESVILLE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Colesville.
Kayla Sanchez was last seen by her family around 9 p.m. Thursday when she left her Winterthur Court home on foot.
Police say Kayla is approximately 4-foot-6 inches tall and weighs around110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips.
If you have information on Kayla's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000.