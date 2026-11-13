Fairfax County Police officer charged with shoplifting while off-duty

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The Brief An off-duty Fairfax County Police officer was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. The incident was reported at a Walmart in Stafford County. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending criminal and administrative investigations.



A Fairfax County Police officer was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting following an incident that occurred in Stafford County while she was off duty, department officials said.

What we know:

Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Walmart in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road on Nov. 10 around 12:30 p.m. for a reported shoplifting incident.

Walmart loss prevention staff told deputies that Briceida Medina, 38, of Stafford failed to pay for merchandise while using a self- checkout register, according to officials.

Medina is a three-year veteran of the Fairfax County police Department and is assigned to the McLean District Station, department officials said.

She has been put on administrative leave pending criminal and administrative investigations.