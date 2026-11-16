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The Brief Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead. Officers found a man on the sidewalk and performed lifesaving measures. No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.



Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on a Silver Spring street Sunday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., police and emergency medical crews responded to the 400 block of Thayer Avenue following a report of a person down, authorities said.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk and performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the official cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Silver Spring street