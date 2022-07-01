Police identify fugitive fatally shot by officers in Springfield Town Center parking lot

Police have identified a wanted felon who was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center.

Fairfax County Police said the confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.

On Friday, police identified the man as Christian Parker, 37, of Reston.

Christian Parker, 37, of Reston

Police said officers found Parker outside the Target store at the mall, and when officers approached him, Parker got into his car. According to police, Parker then reached across his car and grabbed a gun. When officers approached Parker in his vehicle they said they asked him at least 20 times to drop his gun.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When he declined to drop his weapon, two of the three officers discharged their firearms.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A semi-automatic pistol was later recovered from the scene.

No officers were reported injured.

According to police, they said Parker was wanted after an incident on Sunday in the 2000 block of Royal Fern Court where a family member reported that Parker stole a gun from the home, pointed the weapon at a relative, and then shot the gun inside the home.

Thursday's shooting remains under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said the two officers involved in the shooting have been identified as an eight-year veteran of the Franconia Police District Station and a two-year veteran of the Mount Vernon Police District Station. Both officers were assigned to the Summer Crime Initiative Team.

Per department policy, the officers have been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by Fairfax County's Internal Affairs Bureau. An independent review will also be conducted by the Police Auditor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The department will release body camera footage of the shooting at a later date.