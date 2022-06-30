Wanted man fatally shot by police at Springfield Town Center

A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police.

At a press conference, the Fairfax County police chief said the armed confrontation occurred when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.

Police said the 37-year-old Fairfax resident was armed during the altercation and was sitting in his car parked outside the Target store at the mall.

When officers approached the gunman in his vehicle they said they asked him at least 20 times to drop his gun.

When he declined to drop his weapon, two of the three officers discharged their firearms.

Fairfax Fire officials transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A semi-automatic pistol was later recovered from the scene.

No officers were reported injured.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in Fairfax on Sunday after they say the same individual stole a handgun from a family member and fired that weapon in their house. The officers who responded Sunday later received a warrant for his arrest.

The mall, which is located on Franconia-Springfield Parkway, remains open and police believe there is no apparent threat to the community.

Visitors are being advised to use entrances and exits near Loisdale Road.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.