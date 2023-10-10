Police identify 18-year-old shot to death in car near Oxon High School

Police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed inside of a car near Oxon Hill High School Friday.

The victim was 18-year-old Kenyon Valentine of Alexandria, according to Prince George's County Police. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Haven Avenue where they found Valentine inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting caused the Oxon Hill High School football game against High Point High School to be postponed.

A witness who spoke to FOX 5 and wanted to remain anonymous said they saw at least three people in a car — including at least one teenager.

The witness claims the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked car on Haven Avenue, and that one of the passengers fired a shot at Valentine before the other two people who were in the car got out and took off running.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s).