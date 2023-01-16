Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say they have "identified all parties involved and are working in conjunction with the State's Attorney's regarding the investigation."

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.