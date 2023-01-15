Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Once there, officers discovered a woman who had trauma to her body.
The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are working to establish suspect information and a motive in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.