Police ID woman found dead in Occoquan Reservoir

Authorities say a woman was found dead in the Occoquan Reservoir over the weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say they were called to an inlet of the reservoir Saturday behind a residence in the Woodbridge area.

Officers say a caller spotted an object in the water while looking for a family member at their home in the 11500 block of Nellings Place. A boater also reported seeing a body in the water in the same area.

Advertisement

A search and rescue team responded and removed the body of 58-year-old Tammy Parlett McBride. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. At this time, there is no foul play concerning the death.