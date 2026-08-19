Police ID mother killed after struck by vehicle in Rockville while walking with 4-year old son

The Brief Police ID 44‑year‑old Raoudha Khelifi as the victim Mother and 4‑year‑old son were struck near Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway Driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators



Montgomery County police have identified the woman who died after she and her 4‑year‑old son were struck by a vehicle Monday night in Rockville. She was 44‑year‑old Raoudha Khelifi, of Rockville.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. near Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway. Both Khelifi and her son were taken to nearby hospitals, where Khelifi later died. The child remains hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

RELATED: Mother dies after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County; child remains hospitalized

Police say the driver, an adult male, was not injured and stayed on scene. He is cooperating with investigators.

Officials say the case remains active and could take weeks to months to complete. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240‑773‑6620.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Mother dies after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County; child remains hospitalized